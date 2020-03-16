LA County Orders Closure of Bars, Gyms Just as City of LA Did Day Before

After the city of Los Angeles ordered a similar sweeping closure not 24 hours before, Los Angeles County follows suit.

Los Angeles County ordered the closure of bars, gyms, and entertainment centers, and restricted restaurants to just take-out or delivery service as the nation faced the rapidly-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The move affects the county's estimated 10 million people.

The city of Los Angeles ordered a similar sweeping closure not 24 hours before.

"If something it not an essential activity, I urge you not to do it,'' Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the county Department of Public Health said in a news conference Monday. "In the absence of a vaccine, social distancing is the best tool that we have.''

The day before, Gov. Gavin Newsom advised all bars, nightclubs, brewpubs and wineries to close. Newsom did not explicitly call for all restaurants to close.

Positive novel coronavirus cases in LA County reached 94 Monday after 25 new cases were reported by health officials.

The announcement also comes at the same time President Donald Trump held a news conference to advise that Americans avoid gathering in groups larger than 10. The stock market also plunged more than 12% signifying its worst day in more than three decades.

The actor announced Monday via Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite showing no symptoms.

Bay Area officials also ordered a sweeping lockdown, ordering seven jurisdictions -- nearly 7 million people -- to stay home, unless they have essential jobs, like health workers or first responders.

Sunday, the governor also called for the home self-isolation of everyone 65 and older and those people with chronic conditions.

Stay home when ill

Wash hands frequently

Plan ahead for possible social disruptions, like event cancellations and postponements

Pregnant women, individuals with underlying health conditions and older people should practice social distancing and avoid being in close contact with others who are ill

Photos: This Is Daily Life Around SoCal in the Shadow of a the COVID-19 Pandemic