Make Mom Feel Like a Celebrity with These Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and with many people practicing social distancing while staying safe at home, it can be challenging to come up with unique gift ideas. Celebrity gift guru Lash Fary from Distinctive Assets is sharing what stars like Amy Schumer, Cameron Diaz, Ashley Graham, Jenna Dewan, and American Ferrera are being gifted this Mother’s Day.

“The current world crisis has punctuated the importance of family and quality time at home with loved ones,” Fary says. “We hope that our gifts will provide a much-needed positive distraction during these difficult times and serve as a reminder that Mother’s Day has not been cancelled this year.”

Fary says all of these gifts are reasonably priced and accessible for online shopping. Scroll through and take a look at what celebrity moms are getting gifted and how you can get them too.

Celebrity moms will receive ten personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky.

Amnesty International says their “Build Bridges Not Walls” tote bag supports the message that we all want to live in a world where we look after each other, and everyone is treated with dignity, respect, and fairness.

Health and fitness expert Andrea Marcellus is gifting celebrities with her book The Way In and its companion app, AND/life. She says it offers a holistic approach to the challenges of shaping up with a personalized course of action that's right for you – within the time you actually have and the life you actually live.

This collectable 300-page coffee table book is filled with celebrity portraits from well-known photographer Darren Tieste. All money raised from the sale of The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer is directed toward brain cancer treatment and research.

Be-Tees are 100% cotton kids tees for men, women and kids. Celebrity moms are being gifted shirts for kids stating Y R U So Cute?

The Blisslights Sky Lite Galaxy Projector is aimed to instantly alter the atmosphere of any room with your own personal galaxy. The Sky Lite projects moving green stars against a mesmerizing blue nebula. Tilting design allows you to shine the effect on walls or ceiling.

For every pair of Bold Dots sunglasses purchased, they are providing vision treatment and corrective vision frames to a person in need.

It’s been called “The Spa Kit for your mouth.” The kit includes CloSYS patented formula, ADA accepted specialty mouth rinse and toothpaste for exceptional gum, teeth and breath protection.

This Mother’s Day Pamper Pack from Coda Signature includes award-winning cannabis infused bath bombs, a set of massage and bath oils, and three chocolate bars. Products in the gift bag are not infused but moms should contact Coda Signature to get a certificate to redeem for infused product at a local dispensary.

The Curlee Girlee’s book series (Curlee Girlee and Curlee Girlee’s Got Talent) sparked a movement of empowering girls to love themselves just as they are. The goal is to teach kids with curly hair to learn to believe in themselves.

Dishes piling up? Dawn hopes to help by giving moms a fast, easy way to clean dishes with the Dawn Powerwash Dishspray.

The Deli Aroma Insect Repellant aims to keep bugs away and relieve itchiness when bitten. It contains rosemary hydrosol as a base instead of pure water or alcohol which adds to the plant-based emulsifier to provide additional skin nourishment.

Febreze hopes moms will use their Ocean Fabric Refresher is Febreze to eliminate odors on hard-to-wash fabrics throughout the home like carpets, furniture, upholstery, bedding, kids’ toys and gym bags.

Give moms a a gift basket full of nutritious and delicious baked goods rich with flax. All the Flax4Life brownies, muffins, and granola are Certified Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Nut-Free.

Fortune & Frame’s Fortune Lockets are like wearable love letters that hold a custom message or mantra, from you to yourself or someone you love. The message inside can be swapped out as often as you want, so that you always have the words you need with you. The Fortune Lockets are worn by celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Kate Hudson, Candice Huffine and many others.

The G.E. Lighting LED + Speaker Bulb connects to your phone or other Bluetooth devices so you can stream music from your light. Or if color is more your thing, the G.E. Lighting LED + Color Bulb lets you change between soft white, daylight and 8 additional colors with the touch of the remote (no app required.)

Goldshield has created an alcohol-free hand sanitizer that provides long term residual protection on skin. The company says it kills up to 99.99% of germs, moisturizes hands, and is safe for kids. Made in the USA.

GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper by Grande Cosmetics is a high gloss, volumizing lip plumper infused with a nourishing cocktail of VolulipTM and hyaluronic acid for instant and long-term hydrating benefits.This plumper instantly improves lip volume in 3-5 minutes and hydrates dry areas. Plus, when used 2x daily for 30 days, see an increase in overall lip volume.

The Happiest Tee is a luxury t-shirt brand made-in-the-USA featuring tees, tanks and sweatshirts celebrating iconic Happy Places around the world.

The Happiness Planner is designed to help moms not only plan and manage their schedules & to-do lists, but also live a truly happy and fulfilled life by creating a life in alignment with who you are and embracing the power of positive thinking, mindfulness, gratitude, and self-development.

Hazy Dayz Dragonflies are individually hand-crafted, life-size copper dragonfly ornaments.

The Healing Rose makes handcrafted CBD Wellness products with all certified organic ingredients.

Karma Nuts Signature Wrapped Cashews are the only Wrapped Cashew on the market.Their “wrapped” skin contains essential nutrients, much like potatoes and apples, that provide 2x the fiber of regular cashews and comparable antioxidative activity to blueberries.

Mother’s Milk Herbal Tea is aimed at supporting breast milk production for nursing mothers.

Whether mom is walking outside or just around the house, these Nakefit USA hypoallergenic adhesive footpads are designed to protect her physically and hygienically.

Natia Cosmetics provides sustainably-packaged, plant-based skincare for the face and body. The Mother’s Day Gift Set includes Face Crème Parfait (face moisturizer) and Body Loves Butter (body moisturizer).

PETA is gifting celebrity moms with a "Not Your Mom, Not Your Milk" T-shirt and PETA President Ingrid Newkirk's new book, Animalkind. PETA says the goal is to remind A-list moms that cow’s milk is meant for baby cows, not humans. The book and shirt are coupled with a gift card for Veestro plant-based meal delivery service which can be used while moms are staying safe at home.

If you know a mom who likes ginger, you can check out the Prince of Peace Ginger Chew. It’s made with equal parts sweet and spicy to help warm the senses or comfort the stomach.

RX Kids Protein Snack Bars are made with 4 core ingredients including dates, whole grain oats, egg whites and coconut oil. These protein snack bars offer 5g of protein with 0g of added sugar and come in four delicious flavors.

Celebrity moms are being gifted with an assortment of shapewear from Shapermint including the Truekind Wirefree Bra and Empetua High Waisted Shaping Boy Short.

If you want to give a gift that also helps others, the Hope for Afghan Lapis Bracelet benefits TAPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors of fallen military members. The deep blue bracelet is crafted from Lapis Lazuli, (meaning Stone of Heaven), a precious to semi-precious stone mined from one of the world’s oldest gem mines in Afghanistan. The intention of the TAPS for Hope project is to bring together widows of war from America and Afghanistan to honor the service and sacrifice of their fallen heroes.

Moms with aches and pains can find relief with Tiger Balm Ultra Strength Ointment or the Pain Relieving Patch. Whether you’re a world-class athlete or weekend warrior, you can trust Tiger Balm for pain relief.

Topside Wear is making stylish, protective masks to match your everyday style.

For any parent who has struggled on their journey to have a baby, Million Dollar Listing star Emilia Bechrakis Serhant's debut picture book poignantly explores her own difficulty conceiving and her life-changing experiences with IVF.

Tribute makes video montages for anyone wanting to share their love and gratitude for someone they want to celebrate.

Tru Niagen is a supplement aimed at increasing the body’s levels of NAD (nicotinamide riboside) an invaluable resource important for cellular energy and repair.

Tudaloo has created a Textured Silver Streak Cosmetic Mother’s Day Tote with Pink Silk lining and red rhinestone lips keychain.

Violet is a once daily pill designed to give relief from monthly breast pain.

If mom wants to curl up and take a nap in a hammock, Wise Owl Outfitters has some suggestions. They are gifting celebrity moms with hammocks to help improve sleep, and alleviate back problems.

The White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood is aimed at providing safe maternal health care for women around the world.

This 4th generation family run business has been making cozy footwear since 1946. They say their Cally Slipper is the perfect gift for mom and one of their top selling products.

Gola Classics is a British heritage sportswear footwear brand designing shoes for men, women, and children. The Gola Coaster Velcro is part of the brand’s Vegan collection and has been registered by the Vegan Society to ensure it has the vegan seal of approval and assurance for consumers.

Andre Assous is a women’s contemporary footwear brand founded in the 70s and credited with introducing espadrilles to the US market. The brand has since expanded to include a collection of highly wearable and affordable flat sandals, wedges, heels, and boots designed in New York and produced in a small atelier in Spain.

As featured in Oprah’s O Magazine, XO FACEcare was designed by Annie Graham, who combined her scientific background and expertise as a facialist to develop a line of skin care.. XO FACEcare is made in Canada and Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free.

Yoobtape is the choice for celebrity stylist around the world and and International Haute Couture Designer’s top choice in bust support tape. This organic cotton, double sided bust tape is waterproof, hypoallergenic and gentle to sensitive skin.