Man Fatally Stabbed Aboard Metro Train in Long Beach

A man aboard a Metro A Line train in Long Beach was stabbed to death Wednesday and the suspect fled.

Long Beach Police Department officers responded at approximately 3:38 p.m. to the 100 block of East 1st Street regarding a report of a stabbing and located a man suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body, police said.

The victim was taken by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The unknown male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The stabbing occurred six days after stabbings at the Metro Hollywood/Western station and aboard a train bound for the Westlake/MacArthur Park station.

Metro is not planning to implement any additional safety measures in response to the recent stabbings, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler told the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

“There's always safety measures in place on our system,” Chandler told the Press-Telegram, adding that the transit agency has contracts with the Los Angeles and Long Beach police departments and other law enforcement agencies to provide security.

“We have the Metro Transit app, people have their phone -- they can call 911 -- we have emergency panels on trains and at stations. We have Metro transit security officers, we have private security as well.”