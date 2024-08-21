North Hollywood

Suspect arrested in North Hollywood hit-and-run crash that killed woman training for marathon

Leyda Medina was on a training run when she was hit and killed by a driver who abandoned the car a few blocks away.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Van Nuys man was arrested Tuesday night in a North Hollywood hit-and-run crash that killed a 29-year-old woman who was on a training run for a marathon.

Oleg Bocharov, 50, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death in the crash at about 7 p.m. Friday near Victory Boulevard and Beck Avenue. He was being held on $30,000 bond.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

North Hollywood Aug 18

North Hollywood hit-and-run victim identified as woman training for marathon

North Hollywood Aug 17

Up to $50k reward offered for info on driver in North Hollywood deadly hit-and-run

The victim died at a hospital. Leyda Medina, 29, was less than a mile from her home when she was hit. Family members said the marathon and the training it required were part of a weight loss journey for Medina and her husband.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Medina was struck by a Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on Victory Boulevard. The driver left the scene before abandoning the car with a shattered windshield a few blocks away.

Neighbors, some of whom left candles and other items at a memorial near the crash site, told NBCLA drivers frequently exceed the speed limit in the area.

A reward of up to $50,000 was offered to anyone who can provide information that will lead to an arrest in the case. It was not immediately clear what led investigators to Bocharov.

Jail records indicated an initial court date of Sept. 11. It was not immediately clear whether Bocharov has an attorney.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the LAPD at 818-644-8028 or 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be made to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

North Hollywood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us