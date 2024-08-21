Suspect arrested in North Hollywood hit-and-run crash that killed woman training for marathon

A Van Nuys man was arrested Tuesday night in a North Hollywood hit-and-run crash that killed a 29-year-old woman who was on a training run for a marathon.

Oleg Bocharov, 50, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death in the crash at about 7 p.m. Friday near Victory Boulevard and Beck Avenue. He was being held on $30,000 bond.

The victim died at a hospital. Leyda Medina, 29, was less than a mile from her home when she was hit. Family members said the marathon and the training it required were part of a weight loss journey for Medina and her husband.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Medina was struck by a Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on Victory Boulevard. The driver left the scene before abandoning the car with a shattered windshield a few blocks away.

Neighbors, some of whom left candles and other items at a memorial near the crash site, told NBCLA drivers frequently exceed the speed limit in the area.

LAPD News Update: Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run that Killed a Pedestrian pic.twitter.com/r88F5tXBLZ — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 21, 2024

A reward of up to $50,000 was offered to anyone who can provide information that will lead to an arrest in the case. It was not immediately clear what led investigators to Bocharov.

Jail records indicated an initial court date of Sept. 11. It was not immediately clear whether Bocharov has an attorney.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the LAPD at 818-644-8028 or 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be made to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at www.lacrimestoppers.org.