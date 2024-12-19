See the 10 most-watched Southern California news videos of 2024 on NBCLA

The year 2024 on video in Southern California featured dramatic moments, wildfires, earthquakes, a marathon mishap and more.
Below, a look at the 10 most-watched NBCLA news videos of the year.
10. California's role in the balance of power in Congress
This past election season several races in Southern California proved crucial to potentially tipping the balance of power in the House of Representatives towards either side of the aisle. University of Southern California professor of political science and public policy Christian Grose joined NBCLA on election night to weigh in as the first ballots began to be tallied.
9. News Conference: Prop 36, adjustment in criminal justice reform?
Proposition 36 challenged many California voters and politicians about their stance on the ongoing retail theft epidemic. Prop 36 proposed to undo some of the key provisions from Prop 47, which voters passed in 2014 to address prison overcrowding by reclassifying some theft and drug-related offenses as misdemeanors. Californians ultimately decided to pass the proposition in a 69% majority. NBCLA’s Conan Nolan spoke with both sides to discuss the issue prior to Election Day.
8. Cup of water leads to OC marathon disqualification
This past May a Fountain Valley man was disqualified as winner of the OC Marathon for receiving water from his dad during a grueling race that he led for most of the way. Officials said runner Esteban Prado violated the rules of the race by receiving water outside an official hydration station.
7. What happened to the Monterey Park teen who was missing for a week?
Fifteen-year-old Alison Chao seemingly disappeared for a week earlier this before turning up safe in Glendale. Three days later her father, Jeffery Chao, was charged with felony child stealing/concealment and a misdemeanor count of filing a false police report in this ongoing bizarre false alarm.
6. 4.7 magnitude earthquake near Malibu
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Los Angeles early mid-September with another two dozen smaller aftershocks following. No significant injuries or damage were reported in the earthquake that caused shaking along the coast and in inland communities.
5. Bridge Fire grows to 46,727, homes destroyed
The September Bridge Fire devastated the Angeles National Forest in San Bernardino County, burning approximately 56,000 acres and reducing several dozen buildings to ash. Until recently it was the largest fire in Southern California this year. The fire was fully contained on Nov. 26.
4. Line Fire impacts air quality and prompts new evacuations
Thousands of homeowners were ordered to evacuate in the San Bernardino Valley due to the Line Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest. The fire burned 43,978 acres, destroyed five buildings, and injured six.
3. Why is LA getting several quakes lately? Dr. Lucy Jones explains
Earthquakes are a California staple, however, 2024 seemed to shake up residents. Southern California seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones joined NBCLA to discuss what the commotion is all about.
2. Traveling this holiday season? Here's how to avoid losing luggage
A couple's European vacation was immediately soured when United Airlines lost one of four packed bags. Despite having an AirTag the airline refused to reference it, later resulting in the bag being stolen. The couple says United did very little to help.
1. LAPD: Hawaii woman who vanished from LA believed to be in Mexico
A 30-year-old Hawaii woman at the center of a missing person search took the nation by storm in an apparent plan to “disconnect”. Among the twists and turns in Hannah Kobayashi’s disappearance many were shocked when security camera video showed her willfully crossing into Mexico weeks later. Kobayashi has since returned to the United States. In a statement Monday, Kobayashi said “[her] focus now is on my healing, [her] peace and [her] creativity,” and that she was “unaware of everything that was happening in the media.”