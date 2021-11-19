Bears

Two Escape Bear Break-in at Sierra Madre Home

Wildlife experts say interacting with baby bears while a mother bear is nearby is extremely dangerous, so it's a good thing the two sought cover behind closed doors.

By Gordon Tokumatsu

NBC Universal, Inc.

It kind of sounds like a Goldilocks story, except a little more frightening.

Beneath the Sierra Madre foothills, just north of Grandview Avenue, two people escaped a bear break-in.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Bridget Alvarez is 17 years old and her sister is 23.

The two of them were inside the house, minding their own business, when they heard a thump at the bedroom door.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Randy Responds 25 mins ago

SoCal Edison Scammers Are Getting More Sophisticated and Aggressive. Here's What to Know

COVID-19 2 hours ago

Photos: LA Honors COVID-19 Victims and Essential Workers

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers rescued a female bear who managed to get a plastic jar stuck on her head.

Bridget opened it, thinking it was her mom, and two baby bears walked in.

The two young women ran to Bridget's sister's room, but the door doesn't close all the way.

They called police.

While officers tried to figure out how to remedy the situation, they realized that the cubs' mother was inside the house as well.

"My sister was [scared], because her door doesn't really lock," Bridget said.

"They came out themselves. The broke a window and went out."

At that point, police left the scene.

Wildlife experts say interacting with baby bears while a mother bear is nearby is extremely dangerous, so it's a good thing the two sought cover behind closed doors.

But, as Bridget and other members of her family said, it happens a lot in the Sierra Madre foothills.

This article tagged under:

BearsSierra Madre
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us