Pursuit

Driver in High-Speed Pursuit Manages to Escape From Police

Around 10 p.m., the suspect exited the southbound San Diego Freeway in the Hawthorne area, near Los Angeles International Airport and the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, and was able to elude authorities under a freeway overpass.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver who led authorities on a high-speed chase Monday night that topped speeds of more than 100 mph lost authorities on a street underneath the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne.

The chase began in Glendale when police tried to pull over the suspect for not having license plates on the SUV and making an illegal U-turn, according to reports.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The driver fled on the Glendale (2) Freeway and the pursuit eventually continued on the Golden State (5), Ventura (101), San Diego, Ronald Reagan (118) and Foothill (210) freeways.

The suspect drove at times with the vehicle's headlights off and briefly exited the freeway, before returning to freeway with officers on the ground and in the air following the SUV.

Around 10 p.m., the suspect exited the southbound San Diego Freeway in the Hawthorne area, near Los Angeles International Airport and the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, and was able to elude authorities under a freeway overpass.

NBC4 I-Team 11 hours ago

National Registry to Track Police Misconduct Being Tested in Los Angeles

AAPI Heritage Month 13 hours ago

Rafu Shimpo, Little Tokyo's Historic Newspaper, Serves Japanese Americans Since 1903

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

PursuitchaseLAXGlendaleHawthorne
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us