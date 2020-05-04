Tournament of Roses Donates $100,000 to Food Bank

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced Monday a $100,000 donation in support of local COVID-19 relief efforts in the Pasadena community.

All funds will go to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the largest food provider and distributor to food banks and pantries across the County of Los Angeles, tournament executives said in a statement.

Specifically, the Tournament's donation will be used to support the nine Pasadena food providers affiliated with the Food Bank. Working through their local providers, the Food Bank is able to provide four meals for every $1 donated. The Pasadena partner agencies provide food to anyone in need and include Foothill Unity Center, Friends In Deed, The Salvation Army and others.

"We assessed how we could best assist with local relief efforts and it became clear that food insecurity was one of the most critical needs," said Tournament of Roses Executive Director/ CEO David Eads. "To maximize our impact and feed our most vulnerable neighbors, we decided to direct our funds to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank."

This $100,000 contribution is a combination of funds from the Tournament of Roses Association, the Tournament of Roses Foundation, individual members of the Tournament of Roses, Foundation Board Members and the organization's staff, according to the statement.

"We are fortunate to have a strong network of partners in Pasadena," said Los Angeles Regional Food Bank President & CEO Michael Flood. "This generous gift from the Tournament of Roses and Tournament of Roses Foundation will help us meet the increased demands of this moment and ensure that food is getting to the most vulnerable in the community."

The Tournament of Roses also recently began providing lunches to Huntington Hospital nurses staffing the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Rose Bowl Stadium and has committed to delivering lunches for five to seven weeks, or as needed. Last week, 2021 Tournament of Roses President Bob Miller surprised each nurse with a bouquet of roses, which they will receive weekly.

Together with its partners, Vons and Passion Roses, the Association is showing their appreciation for essential workers, the statement said.