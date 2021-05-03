Two People Dead Following Triple Shooting in Mid-City

Two men were dead Monday morning and a woman recovering with what police are saying are non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Mid-City.

The shooting happened in a strip mall near the intersection of Washington Blvd. and Crenshaw Blvd.

LAPD says two men died at the scene and a third victim was taken to the hospital and she is expected to survive.

It was not immediately clear if all three victims were related or part of the same group, and whether the shooting was random or targetted.

Police did not release the identity of the victims.

LAPD says they're continuing to look into the circumstances that led up to the shooting, but say one of the victims was leaving a bar when some type of argument occurred just before the shooting.

Police don't have a description of the shooter at this time.

One of the victims was found lying down in the parking lot while the two other victims were found inside their cars, said according to LAPD. A handgun was recovered from one of the dead victims, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.