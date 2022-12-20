Vehicle Crashes Into Storefront Causing Severe Damage in Garden Grove

Several nearby customers were taken by surprise when a vehicle crashed into the storefront of a hair salon in Garden Grove Tuesday.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to calls that a vehicle had crashed into a structure.

When they arrived they found that a vehicle had hit the wall at Myungrang Hot Dog restaurant and had also crashed into the neighboring hair salon as well.

According to officials it appears that the driver of the vehicle was trying to park in front of the hair salon and may have accidentally hit the gas.

There were two people inside the hair salon at the time of the crash, the owner and one customer. There were several customers inside the hot dog restaurant.

There were no injuries reported but customers were shaken up by the incident.

The Orange County Building Department did arrive at the scene and red tagged the building for structural damage.

The identity of the driver was not immediately available.