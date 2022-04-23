One Dead, One Hospitalized After Wrong Way Crash on 105 Freeway

A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after an early-morning, wrong-way crash on the 105 Freeway near Los Angeles.

Around 1:14 a.m. on Saturday, California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to part of the 105 Freeway east of the Nash Street exit for a traffic collision.

A female resident of LA, whose name will not be released until her relatives are informed of the incident, was driving her silver 2015 Toyota Camry westbound on the 105 Freeway, traveling in the wrong direction on the eastbound side, according to the CHP.

A 35-year-old resident of Manhattan Beach according to the CHP, was driving his black 2017 Toyota Prius westbound in that same lane on the 105.

He swerved to the right to try and avoid a head-on collision, according to the CHP, but did not successfully evade the woman's car, and a head-on crash occurred.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kim suffered "major injuries," and was transported to the Harbor UCLA Medical Center for treatment.

Three lanes of the 105 Freeway were closed between 1:45 a.m. and 3:49 a.m. on Saturday before reopening.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.