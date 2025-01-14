Los Angeles Wildfires: How all 12 professional sports teams are rallying to aid wildfire victims

The skies above Southern California have been shrouded in an ominous haze over the last week, the sun reduced to a muted orange glow as devastating wildfires wreak havoc across the region.

Amid the chaos and heartbreak, a powerful display of unity has emerged: all 12 professional sports teams in the Los Angeles area have joined forces to provide relief and hope to those affected by the fires.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Chargers, Kings, Ducks, Galaxy, Clippers, Angels, Sparks, LAFC, and Angel City FC have come together to pledge over $8 million in donations to victims and first responders of the devastating wildfires.

This unprecedented collaboration spans sports and rivalries, focusing instead on a singular mission: supporting wildfire victims and first responders who are risking their lives on the front lines.

The funds will be distributed among organizations providing critical assistance, including the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, World Central Kitchen, and local animal rescue organizations. These groups are not just helping humans but are also rescuing pets and wildlife that have been displaced by the flames.

In addition to the monetary contributions, Fanatics has stepped in to donate $3 million worth of merchandise to families who have been evacuated from their homes.

Supplies and apparel will be distributed on Friday at three key locations: Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium, and BMO Stadium. To further support the cause, Fanatics has launched a limited-edition “LA Strong” apparel line, with proceeds benefiting the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Since sparking last Tuesday, the fires have been relentless. The Pacific Palisades fire alone has scorched over 23,700 acres, leaving 5,300 structures in ruins and taking at least 25 lives.

Lakers coach J.J. Redick, LAFC forward Carlos Vela, and Angel City FC defender Ali Riley are among the LA-based athletes who have lost their homes. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was forced to leave the team temporarily to assist his family during their evacuation.

Meanwhile, the Eaton fire in Pasadena and Altadena has burned more than 14,117 acres, reducing approximately 7,000 structures to ash. The death toll continues to rise as fire crews battle against near-impossible odds, with the National Weather Service warning of wind gusts between 45-70 mph expected to fuel the inferno starting this Tuesday.

The wildfires have disrupted the sports calendar, with the NFL playoff game between the Rams and the Minnesota Vikings relocated to Arizona and Kings, Lakers and Clippers games postponed last week. Yet, as games resume, the message is clear: these teams are playing for more than wins—they’re playing for their community.

The Lakers, in particular, dedicated their Monday game against the Spurs to Los Angeles, encouraging fans to bring much-needed supplies to the arena. The energy in the arena before tipoff wasn’t just about basketball; it was about solidarity, resilience, and hope.

The Lakers and LA's sports teams join together to donate more than $8 million to assist local relief efforts. pic.twitter.com/tfnfTVTkJB — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 13, 2025

"We are committed as ever to Los Angeles," Lakers coach J.J. Redick said in a heartfelt statement. "We recognize it's not just our community that has been impacted by this. We're committed to helping people as much as we can, and we're going to do that."

That commitment echoes throughout Los Angeles' sports landscape. Each team, player, and fan is stepping up to offer support in whatever way they can. From financial contributions to logistical efforts, the message is clear: the LA sports community is united in its resolve to help Southern California rebuild and recover, embodying the manta “LA Strong.”

For those looking to contribute, donations to several organizations that are on the front lines of providing help and relief to families and first responders are still being accepted. Every dollar counts as the city fights to recover from one of the most devastating wildfire seasons in its history.

