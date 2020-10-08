A Pup-tastic Adoption Deal Is Happening at Best Friends

What to Know Oct. 8-18

Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills (15321 Brand Boulevard)

$25 adoption fee for dogs that are at least six months old

There have been a number of wonderful woofer-oriented events lately, of the virtual-est kind, from the large-scale Strut Your Mutt to Pasadena Humane's Wiggle Waggle Walk.

And something great about those gatherings, which both went online in 2020, all to encourage participants to stroll through their own neighborhoods with their pooches?

You don't need a pup at your side to join. You can, in fact, contribute, donation-wise, or make the walk on your own, even if you've never lived with a dog.

But if you do want to live with a dog? Or perhaps you already have a dog or two at home, and they're looking for a third friend to complete their pack?

Those are some intense feelings to have, especially as fall deepens and cozy-up weather arrives.

Best Friends Animal Society of Los Angeles can help, all while helping pups who need placement in super-loving situations.

There is an adoption special happening at its Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills , from Oct. 8 through 18, and it is all about connecting humans with the resident tail-waggers that are six months older or older.

So if you fall in instant love with a pup that is no longer a puppy, you'll pay just $25 to take that beautiful buddy home with you.

(By the way, falling in instant love with a dog? It's real. Ask any dog-obsessed person.)

Best Friends is also encouraging prospective adoptees to take a long and loving look at the shelter's bigger dogs, the pups that have been harder to place (but have oodles of love to give, and, of course, bigger and potentially sloppier kisses to bestow, too, a major plus).

Ready to walk the Wiggle Waggle next year, or Strut Your Mutt, with a four-footed friend?

Start here and connect with an adorable canine, while saving on the fee to bring her home, before Oct. 18.