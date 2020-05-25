Buy Five Salt & Straw Pints, Score the Sixth for Free

What to Know Monday, May 25

Online orders (not in shop)

Honey lavender, sea salt with caramel ribbons, and other flavors are available

Truth? You can't talk at length about ice cream without mentioning the word "melting."

Because if you wait too long to get to the scoop you've been hankering for, and it is a warm May day, and the treat has been sitting outside the freezer for a few minutes, you're going to have a creamy puddle on your hands.

Probably literally, as is ice cream's sticky, predictable, and ever-charming way.

Likewise, when an ice cream deal comes along, and it is of the "flash" variety, meaning it won't be around forever, or even beyond a few hours or a day, you're going to want to get the jump before the savings become a creamy, melty, gone-for-good puddle at the bottom of the bowl.

Salt & Straw, that founded-in-Portland, all-around-SoCal scoop shop company, just announced a flash sale that's ready to ice-cream-up our worlds, but only for the remainder of Monday, May 25.

And it is this: Buy five pints and enjoy the sixth one without paying for it.

The fine print?

We'll let Salt & Straw kindly spell it out: "Offer valid on orders of ice cream packs, placed through our online shop on Monday, 5/25/2020. To redeem your 6th pint, add an ice cream five-pack to your cart. In checkout, a 6th-pint add-on will appear."

"Choose a flavor, check out, and enjoy! No returns or substitutions. Offer applies to online purchases only. Not valid in scoop shops."

So, yep: This is an online deal.

And yep again, you'll want to peruse those flavors before picking. They include sea salt with caramel ribbons, honey lavender, and strawberry and coconut water sherbet.

Melting ice cream? It happens.

Letting a deal melt away, one that involves free ice cream? Hurry hurry, and stock the freezer before June arrives, and the toastier days of summer, or, as many people prefer to call it, ice cream-eating season.