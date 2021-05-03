Celebrating a BBQ Classic at the Original Farmers Market

What to Know Bryan's Pit BBQ is located at the Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax

$18 Meat Lover's Special through May 5, 2021

The savory stand serves ribs, brisket, and a host of flavorful sides

Tender, cooked-just-right brisket, beans that have the perfect touch of tomato-a-tude, and a slaw that adds a creamy mellowness to the whole affair?

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A hearty and satisfying plate of barbecue mains and sides is something of a savory symphony, the sort of meal that feels both approachable but special, not to mention ultra-filling and flavorful.

Los Angeles is lucky to have a number of terrific brisket-and-beans bastions, places that know slow-cookery, excellent ribs and chicken, and the tempting barbecue sides that are as important to the whole as the main meats.

Bryan's Pit BBQ has been a stalwart on the savory scene for several decades, serving up briskets, beans, potato salads, and all sorts of barbecue bites to both locals and one-day-only visitors at the Original Farmers Market.

And by several decades, we mean this: The barbecue favorite is turning 70 in 2021, while the Chang family will celebrate three decades of owning the iconic BBQ classic next year.

To pay tribute to all of this tasty tradition, the clocktower'd landmark, which has stood at the corner of Third & Fairfax since 1934, has shone the spotlight on the East Patio eatery on its "I Am Farmers Market" page.

Along with the celebratory feature and video, there's a deal, too: You can enjoy the Meat Lover's Special for $18 through May 5, 2021.

Included in the special? Enjoy "... your choice of any two meats (beef brisket, pork, ham or chicken breast) plus 2 sides and garlic bread."

Whether you add an extra drizzle or two to the stand's much-loved barbecue sauce, or you take the well-spiced cuts and ribs as they're presented, is up to you, of course.

Also up to you?

Where you enjoy your sublime sauce, super sides, and perfectly cooked meats. You can ask for your Bryan's Pit BBQ order to go or enjoy it in the iconic, open-air setting of the Original Farmers Market.