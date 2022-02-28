Find Spirited Mardi Gras Fests Around SoCal

What to Know Mardi Gras 2022 is on Tuesday, March 1

A Fat Tuesday party at Harold & Belle's Restaurant kicks off at 11:30 a.m.

The Nervis Bros. 2.0 will play the Original Farmers Market starting at 5 o'clock

Shiny beads, tender beignets, and a perfectly brassy tune, the kind made for a parade?

These are just a few of the timeless touchstones of Mardi Gras, but letting the good times roll can happen in numerous ways.

And while being in New Orleans on Fat Tuesday is going to give you a plethora of ebullient avenues to consider, there are a few celebratory spots around Southern California, places ready to break out the beads, zydeco, and gumbo, too.

Harold & Belle's Restaurant, a Southern cuisine staple of the Crenshaw community for over a half-century, has long served as a happy hub for Mardi Gras gatherings.

And that will happen on Tuesday, March 1 when the joyful Jefferson Boulevard gem throws a party that's set to last for nearly half a day, starting at 11:30 in the morning.

The musical line-up includes Grammy Award-winning Andrew Gouché, Danny Janklow's Westside Brass Band, and Black Fist Brass Band, while other activities will take place throughout the day, including face painting.

Oh yes, and Harold & Belle's famous Jambalaya? That will be ready for ordering, as will the savory and scrumptious Louisiana Hot Links, Red Beans, and Rice.

And for fans of authentic bayou bites?

Share-ready Crawfish Nuggets, the "most popular item" served at the restaurant, will also play a delicious part in the don-your-beads day.

There are other places around breaking out the purple, gold, and green on the first day of March, including the Original Farmers Market, at Third & Fairfax, where the Nervis Bros. 2.0 will take the stage at 5 o'clock on March 1, all to summon that NOLA-style spirit.

And, for sure: The Gumbo Pot will be open, and cooking the classics, if you'd like to do an LA-inspired dinner while in LA. (That first "LA" signifies Louisiana, of course.)

Hold on: You say it's a Hurricane you seek?

Make for Harriet's at Rooftop at 1 Hotel West Hollywood or Sant'olina at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, which will both offer sip-ready specials on the famous New Orleans cocktail (these spirited spins are frozen, do note, and feature Bacardi rum).

But wait: You're Fat-Tuesday-ing at home?

Don't forget your bead-topped, plastic-baby-boasting King Cake. Porto's Bakery & Cafe has 'em, and you can order ahead for pick-up, if you like.