Join Pasadena Heritage’s Virtual Pub Crawl

Some people might argue that a true pub crawl needs a few interesting, close-together taverns, and comfortable stools to sit on, and a number of craft beers to try.

But the spirit of the pub crawl?

It's ultimately found in the crawlers. We're talking about the revelers who find the camaraderie shared over a pint of something crafty to be the true gift of the gathering.

And such gathering will go on, via a happy hour on Zoom, on Saturday, May 2.

Pasadena Heritage is the host, so you can count on some local stories weaving into the raise-a-glass hour, while Head Brewers from Hop Secret will swing by the call.

Hop Secret is, in fact, the spotlight brewery for May, per Pasadena Heritage, and there's a way to purchase the brewhouse's Pasadena Heritage 4-pack ahead of the Virtual Pub Crawl, if you get that order in by noon on Friday, May 1.

Pick-up is available as is delivery.

If you'd prefer to join the crawl while enjoying a beverage made by your go-to Southern California suds maker, the preservation organization has a link to local breweries on the event page.

Many breweries are still open for curbside pick-up, so check and see if your favorite spot is still in the swing during this time of coronavirus closure.

The May 2 Virtual Pub Crawl is on from May 2 from 2 to 4 in the afternoon; it is free to join, but a suggested $10 donation will help Pasadena Heritage's many community-oriented programs.