National Pickle Day: Enjoy a pickle-inspired margarita and taco at El Compadre

What to Know National Pickle Day is Nov. 14

El Compadre Restaurant has partnered with Grillo's Pickles on three limited-time dishes

Pickle-Infused Cheeseburger Tacos ($11), Chupacabra Fries ($7), and the Tangy Skinny Pickle Margarita ($15)

Available Nov. 14-17

Tangy, tart, and toothsome?

That describes so many delicious dishes and drinks, including those beverages made instantly zazzier by the piquant presence of pickles.

Alas: Pickles don't often take the central role they deserve in a marvelous meal; they're often relegated to the side of the dish, in single spear form.

El Compadre is changing up that pickle-free paradigm in partnership with Grillo's Pickles, all to honor National Pickle Day. That's Nov. 14, but a trio of pickled-inspired dishes will pop up at the beloved Mexican eateries over four flavorful days.

Pickle people will want to swing by their favorite El Compadre location from Nov. 14-17 to try the Pickle-Infused Cheeseburger Taco, which offers a "bold fusion of classic flavors and Grillo's signature pickles for that perfect tangy crunch in every bite," or the Chupacabra Fries.

In addition to the "savory toppings," Grillo's Pickles make for a kicky collaborative ingredient.

And the Tangy Skinny Pickle Margaritas? Call it a dream green team: Limes and pickles meet up to make for a lively libation.

Perhaps the presence of crunchable icons will continue to rise at restaurants.

For while we do adore a pickle spear on our plate — even though it can create lighthearted jealousy among the other pickle lovers at the table, if they have found their plates spear-free — more pickle-centric dishes on menus would surely sate the legion of pickle lovers out there.