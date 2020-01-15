Renal Teen Prom Is Set to Make ‘Magic’

What to Know Sunday, Jan. 19

Glendale Hilton

Donations are welcome, as are donated prom dresses, too

Going to the prom? There's a reason the event is such a major part of a young person's life in the modern era.

Some call it a rite of passage, or a stepping stone of sorts, while others simply love the idea of dancing, wearing a bow tie or tiara, and hobnobbing with friends at a fancy party.

But not every young person can appear at the big night.

A number of young people who are going through treatments, hospital stays, or periods of rest due to kidney disease won't get the chance to walk into a decorated gym or a hotel ballroom, all gussied up and ready to dance.

The Renal Support Network has spent the last two decades, plus a year, working to change that. The result? It's the Renal Teen Prom, which gives young people who are in high school, or a few years out of high school, the opportunity to twirl the evening away at a music-filled, get-dressy ball.

That 21st annual prom will take place at the Glendale Hilton on Jan. 19, 2020. "Making Magic" is the sweet theme, and, as is tradition, some special guests will stop by.

Magician Michael Grasso, a three-time kidney transplant recipient, will share his cool illusions with the crowd, and performer Lana Love will be in the house, too.

It's a heart-joyful event, one that truly has a strong community behind it. Would you like to play a part in that community?

There are important ways to send love to the prom participants, from donating funds to the Renal Support Network to finding a prom dress you can gladly part with, all to make someone's night extra special.

Eager to know more? You can sign up for updates or simply read up on why this beautiful celebration has become one of the premier proms around.