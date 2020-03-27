Tanaka Farms Just Opened a Drive-Thru Produce Stand

What to Know Irvine

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Fresh Seasonal Produce Harvested Daily"

Passing by a section of strawberries, then a barrel of beets, then bunches of radishes, and then a ton of tomatoes?

Chances are good that you're in the produce aisle of your local grocery store. For that's the place where we have often found ourselves moving past rows of juicy, sweet, and healthy vegetables and fruits.

But what if you could move along similar rows of tasty and fresh goodies while in still inside your car? It's an unusual circumstance, but Tanaka Farms is now making it possible for visitors to its Irvine fields.

For the famous strawberries-and-more grower has just erected a brand-new Drive-Thru Produce Market Stand, one that allows people to remain in their automobile as they slowly roll by what exactly is available that day.

"Shop from the safety and comfort of your own car!" is the suggestion on the Tanaka Farms Facebook page.

The 30-acre property quickly responded to our new #StayatHome lives by offering a new curbside service option just a week ago.

The just-launched Drive-Thru Produce Stand builds upon that idea of remaining in your car, while also enjoying the opportunity to see the berries and lettuces first, before you buy.

Of course, to make the process "quick and efficient," it is recommended that you know what you might like ahead of time, keeping in mind that people in the cars behind you will also want to get their shopping done.

You can also find out what is growing and available at Tanaka Farms on the Drive-Thru Produce Market Stand page.