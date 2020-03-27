food

Tanaka Farms Just Opened a Drive-Thru Produce Stand

The Irvine agricultural destination is giving people a chance to see available produce without leaving their vehicle.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Tanaka Farms

What to Know

  • Irvine
  • Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • "Fresh Seasonal Produce Harvested Daily"

Passing by a section of strawberries, then a barrel of beets, then bunches of radishes, and then a ton of tomatoes?

Chances are good that you're in the produce aisle of your local grocery store. For that's the place where we have often found ourselves moving past rows of juicy, sweet, and healthy vegetables and fruits.

But what if you could move along similar rows of tasty and fresh goodies while in still inside your car? It's an unusual circumstance, but Tanaka Farms is now making it possible for visitors to its Irvine fields.

Stay at Home Mar 23

Find 650+ Restaurants on a New Delivery/Pick up Map

Critter Cam Mar 18

Stuck Inside? Check Out This Livestream of Adorable, Furry Animals

For the famous strawberries-and-more grower has just erected a brand-new Drive-Thru Produce Market Stand, one that allows people to remain in their automobile as they slowly roll by what exactly is available that day.

"Shop from the safety and comfort of your own car!" is the suggestion on the Tanaka Farms Facebook page.

The 30-acre property quickly responded to our new #StayatHome lives by offering a new curbside service option just a week ago.

The just-launched Drive-Thru Produce Stand builds upon that idea of remaining in your car, while also enjoying the opportunity to see the berries and lettuces first, before you buy.

Of course, to make the process "quick and efficient," it is recommended that you know what you might like ahead of time, keeping in mind that people in the cars behind you will also want to get their shopping done.

You can also find out what is growing and available at Tanaka Farms on the Drive-Thru Produce Market Stand page.

This article tagged under:

food
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us