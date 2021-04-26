The Basset Hound Spring Games Will Romp Online

What to Know Saturday, May 1

Donations welcome

You can submit snaps of your hound for the photo contests

Animal rescues and big in-person festivals? They've gone hand-in-paw for many years around animal-loving Southern California.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

But what happens, exactly, when you can't put your hand in a paw, all to help critters who need care, homes, and lots of love for the rest of their days?

You need to get creative, which is just what so many animal-focused organizations have done, and done well, over the span of the pandemic.

From Zoom happenings to online auctions to adoption-related beer deliveries, hardworking rescue groups have done their best to connect with the public, all while continuing to raise needed funds.

That's just what will happen on the first day of May, when the Basset Hound Rescue of Southern California will stage its longtime Spring Games in the virtual sphere for the second year in a row.

Like the also-popular So Cal Corgi Beach Day, this Basset-themed bash is an important centerpiece on the local dog lover's warm-weather calendar.

And because it will be virtual, people are invited to participate from all over.

"Participants to this year's event will be eligible to enter their hounds in several photo contests including Best Costume, Best Photobomb, Sleeping Beauty and Kissing Booth categories. The live event will recognize the winners of each photo contest category and award silent auction bidders," shared the rescue group.

The long-of-ear event will mark its first quarter-century in 2022, by the by, making it truly a venerable happening in the local houndverse.

To find out how to watch, donate, and submit snapshots of your own sweetheart, raise a Basset-style "bay" and make your way onto this site now.

Something that's as sweet as a sloppy doggy kiss? All the money donated goes to helping pups in need.