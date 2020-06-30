These Summery Sweets Are the Color of Sunshine

What to Know Randy's Donuts has limited-time Lemon Old-Fashioneds (all locations)

Finding the top of the year, calendar-wise?

You only need look for the general place where the first six months of the calendar meet the last six months of the calendar, a moment that arrives when June and July shake hands.

Or bump elbows, perhaps. Though waving at each other, in a respectful and physically distant manner, is likely the plan for these two months in 2020.

So if you want to call the year's peak June 30ish, or an annual occasion that occurs around July 1, you'd be in the right realm.

How, though, to celebrate this high point, this tippy-top spot, in a bright and sunshiny manner?

By looking for those snacks that have a bit of sunshine to them, at least in terms of hue, but perhaps in spirit and character, too.

Lemon Old-Fashioned Doughnuts certainly have some sun in their bun, or, rather, their delicious, crumb-tastic, teeth-sinkable dough.

Lemons, after all, are like tiny suns dotting a lemon tree, and doughnuts?

They're celebratory at any time of the year, but definitely when the highest point is reached.

Randy's Donuts has 'em, for a limited time, and you can find the sunshine-hued goodies "at all locations."

And, really: Isn't citrus a bit underutilized in the doughnut realm? We won't argue that point. It's the top of the year, a traditionally upbeat moment, and bickering over pastries is the last thing anyone should be doing.

On the fruit front, there is a rarer treat available, now, at Tanaka Farms in Irvine. It's the famous yellow watermelons, another much-loved limited-time offering.

The message from Tanaka Farms? "These special watermelons will be available online for Curbside Pick Up and at our Drive Thru Market Stands! Don't miss out because these sweet melons go quick and are only available while supplies last!"

The Drive Thru Market Stand is open daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 o'clock. If you want Curbside, be sure to phone ahead.

And, for sure, the yellow watermelons are popular, so you just may miss 'em. But Tanaka Farms has so many other delectable offerings to take home, including those famous, just-picked strawberries.

Strawberries, of course, aren't quite the color of sunshine, though you could call the beloved berries sort of sunset-y in hue.

Meaning they're another top-of-the-year foodstuff, a celebratory sweet that means we've finally made it halfway through 2020.