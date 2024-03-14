Things to do this weekend: St. Patrick's Day fun, from a big parade to a leprechaun quest

What to Know St. Patrick's Day is on Sunday, March 17

SkyPark at Santa's Village near Lake Arrowhead is the spot for "Shamrocks & Shenanigans"; look for characters, a coin hunt, and themed foods all weekend

The Hermosa Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade rolls on March 16 while music and corned beef will festoon the Original Farmers Market on March 17

Happy St. Patrick's Day: The final weekend of winter will go golden with lucky larks, from the big Hermosa Beach parade on March 16 to afternoon music and corned beef at the Original Farmers Market, a holiday tradition each March 17. SkyPark at Santa's Village has a lively leprechaun, themed food, and a coin search, among other weekend activities, but do secure your ticket in advance. And pubs? The Tam O'Shanter in Atwater Village, The Auld Dubliner in Long Beach, Tom Bergin's Public House in the mid-city, and Rock & Reilly's in West Hollywood will all be in the shamrock-y swing come the 17th.

Springtime Easter Festival opens: Underwood Family Farms is oh-so-goat-tastic at the moment, with a caboodle of kids (the bleat-making kind) adding animal adorableness to the property. It's the perfect moment for this popular event to open, a festivity that features Easter sights, including cameos by the Easter Bunny, and access to the pick-your-own fields (the tulips are still going to town). Important: You'll need to buy your weekend admission ahead of time (and Friday, March 29, too; other weekdays are all about buying at the gate).

Peek inside the Greek Theatre: Unless you're going on a major music tour in the next year or two — and if so, a hearty congrats — you'll probably not be hanging backstage at a certain Griffith Park venue, a starry spot that first debuted in 1930. But you can take a thorough tour of the location, and learn about its recent renovation. Tickets are going fast for the Los Angeles Conservancy tours, which will happen throughout the day on March 17.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Free movie costume exhibit: Still thinking about the Oscars and catching up on all the nominated and winning films? Here's some stylish inspiration: The "Art of Costume Design in Film" exhibition is now open at the ASU FIDM Museum in DTLA, and, truly, the top films from last year are well-represented, with attire seen in "Poor Things," "Killers of the Flower Moon," and "Oppenheimer" on view. Entry is free, but keep in mind that the exhibit is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Happy 125th Anniversary, Castle Green: Old Pasadena has plenty of handsome historical structures, but one fairy-tale-esque icon has stood tall since the late 1800s: Castle Green, the dome-topped fantasy of Raymond Avenue. The building is usually closed to the public — the former hotel is now home to private residences — but fans will gather on March 16 to wish the whimsical landmark a happy 125th anniversary. Tickets are still available for the throwback party, which will include vintage tunes, dancing, and sips.