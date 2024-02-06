Sherman Oaks home flooded with 3 feet of water, and homeowners say it's LA's fault

After the backyard of a Sherman Oaks home was flooded Tuesday amid the record-breaking winter storm, the homeowners blamed LA city officials for not doing enough to prevent the "disaster."

Chris and Soheila Sturm, who lived in the house near Sepulveda Boulevard for more than 15 years, said since the heavy rainfalls began Sunday, their backyard was filled with 3 feet of water, destroying backyard appliances and furniture as well as killing some 15 koi fishes in the pond.

"This is a diaster we can prevent," Soheila Sturm said while standing in the backyard, which was supposed to be an oasis for her and her husband. "It shouldn't go this far."

The homeowners said this was the second time their backyard got flooded in the last two years. Despite reaching out to the City of LA numerous times, they said they had not heard back.

"It'd be great if [city officials] can come and figure out a solution for it," Soheila Sturm said.

While the Sturms understood the City of LA had no control over rain, they claimed the city was not maintaining the drainage basement underneath their property as well as at least five others in the neighborhood.

The Strums blamed the City of LA for not maintaining the drainage system in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

It took 48 hours to pump out the massive amount of water trapped in the backyard, according to the Strums.

In response, city officials said there had not been any issues with the drainage system, and they were not aware of the problem the Sturms and their neighbors were facing. LA officials also urged residents to call 311 in there's any issue with storm drains in their areas.