21 Royal: New Private Disneyland Dining

Question: Are there more ghosts in Disneyland's Haunted Mansion or more fresh additions to the theme park's slate of attractions and programs? Well, there are 999 Happy Haunts in the beloved ghost house, but The Happiest Place on Earth has recently been rolling out the updates as consistently as a Jungle Cruise captain rolls out a cutely corny joke. The poshest of the just-announced lot? 21 Royal, a deluxe dining experience located in New Orleans Square. You don't need to venture to Anaheim, though, to peek inside the sumptuous, no-details-spared space. Take a look: