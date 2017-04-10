Teacher, Two Students Among Victims in Shooting at San Bernardino Elementary School | NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Shooting Report at Elementary School
logo_la_2x

Teacher, Two Students Among Victims in Shooting at San Bernardino Elementary School

By Jonathan Lloyd

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Authorities responded to a shooting Monday morning at a San Bernardino elementary school.

    Preliminary information indicated there were four shooting victims, according to San Bernardino police. The victims included a teacher and two students, according to fire officials.

    The shooter also was "possibly down," said Chief Jarrod Burguan.

    The school, North Park Elementary, is in the 5300 block of North H Street. It remained under lockdown late Monday morning.

    Nearby Cal-State San Bernardino was under a shelter-in-place order.

    Details about victims were not immediately available. Firefighters have set up a triage area to assess and treat victims.

    Details about the shooter also were not immediately available.

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

    Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices