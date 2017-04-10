Authorities responded to a shooting Monday morning at a San Bernardino elementary school.

Preliminary information indicated there were four shooting victims, according to San Bernardino police. The victims included a teacher and two students, according to fire officials.

The shooter also was "possibly down," said Chief Jarrod Burguan.

The school, North Park Elementary, is in the 5300 block of North H Street. It remained under lockdown late Monday morning.

Nearby Cal-State San Bernardino was under a shelter-in-place order.

Details about victims were not immediately available. Firefighters have set up a triage area to assess and treat victims.

Details about the shooter also were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.