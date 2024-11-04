How to watch NBC Los Angeles' 2024 election coverage streaming Nov. 5

Millions of California voters will cast ballots on Election Day Tuesday in national, state and local contests that will impact Los Angeles for years to come.

Watch NBCLA's live streaming Election Day coverage for how the results of those elections, including California's statewide ballot propositions, key U.S. House races and the contest for LA County's top prosecutor's office, will shape your community.

Here's how to watch.

When and what time is NBCLA's Election Day coverage?

NBCLA will stream live coverage featuring election results, analysis and reaction from around Southern California, starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

How to watch NBCLA's Election Day live coverage

Watch live coverage on NBC Los Angeles News, our 24/7 streaming channel, now available on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity and FreeVee.

You can also stream our channel on the NBC LA app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBCLA.com.

What happens to regularly scheduled newscasts?

Our afternoon newscasts will provide coverage of national, state and local elections. Here's the Election Day newscast schedule.