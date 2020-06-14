24 Hour Fitness Closes 18 SoCal Gyms

As gyms were allowed to open in Los Angeles County Friday, 24 Hour Fitness announced the closure of numerous gyms across Southern California.

"We’ve looked hard at how we can best serve our members, and have refocused our resources where we believe they can do the most good,” the company said in a statement released Thursday.

An important message to our community about reopenings. We are pleased to announce our plans to reopen many of our clubs. Please find a list of clubs here: https://t.co/vFwAP2sV30 pic.twitter.com/G49iIsRa0H — 24 Hour Fitness (@24hourfitness) June 11, 2020

The following locations will stay closed in LA County:

Downtown LA-6th Street

505 S. Flower Street

Los Angeles, CA 90071

Glendale

240 North Brand Blvd

Glendale, CA 91203

Hawaiian Gardens Super Sport

12120 Carson Street

Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716

Montclair Active

9750 Central Avenue

Montclair, CA 91763

Moreno Valley Fit Lite

23750 Alessandro Blvd

Moreno Valley, CA 92553

Palmdale West

1335 Rancho Vista Blvd

Palmdale, CA 93551

Pasadena

465 North Halstead Street

Pasadena, CA 91107

Simi Valley-Tapo Active Dry

2350 Tapo Street

Simi Valley, CA 93063

South Hills Plaza Active

1422 Azusa Avenue

West Covina, CA 91791

The Promenade Super Sport

1417 Second Street

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Victorville

16200 Bear Valley Road

Victorville, CA 92395

In addition, 24 Hour Fitness also announced the closure of seven gyms in Orange County, including closures of Irvine Spectrum Sport, Costa Mesa and Laguna Hills locations.

