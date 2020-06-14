24 Hour Fitness Closes 18 SoCal Gyms

As gyms were allowed to open in Los Angeles County Friday, 24 Hour Fitness announced the closure of numerous gyms across Southern California.
"We’ve looked hard at how we can best serve our members, and have refocused our resources where we believe they can do the most good,” the company said in a statement released Thursday.
The following locations will stay closed in LA County:
Downtown LA-6th Street
505 S. Flower Street
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Glendale
240 North Brand Blvd
Glendale, CA 91203
Hawaiian Gardens Super Sport
12120 Carson Street
Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716
Montclair Active
9750 Central Avenue
Montclair, CA 91763
Moreno Valley Fit Lite
23750 Alessandro Blvd
Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Palmdale West
1335 Rancho Vista Blvd
Palmdale, CA 93551
Pasadena
465 North Halstead Street
Pasadena, CA 91107
Simi Valley-Tapo Active Dry
2350 Tapo Street
Simi Valley, CA 93063
South Hills Plaza Active
1422 Azusa Avenue
West Covina, CA 91791
The Promenade Super Sport
1417 Second Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Victorville
16200 Bear Valley Road
Victorville, CA 92395
In addition, 24 Hour Fitness also announced the closure of seven gyms in Orange County, including closures of Irvine Spectrum Sport, Costa Mesa and Laguna Hills locations.
For a full list of 24 Hour Fitness closures, click here.