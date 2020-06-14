gym

24 Hour Fitness Closes 18 SoCal Gyms

By Staff Reports

As gyms were allowed to open in Los Angeles County Friday, 24 Hour Fitness announced the closure of numerous gyms across Southern California.

"We’ve looked hard at how we can best serve our members, and have refocused our resources where we believe they can do the most good,” the company said in a statement released Thursday.

The following locations will stay closed in LA County:

Downtown LA-6th Street
505 S. Flower Street
Los Angeles, CA 90071

Glendale
240 North Brand Blvd
Glendale, CA 91203

Hawaiian Gardens Super Sport
12120 Carson Street
Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716

Montclair Active
9750 Central Avenue
Montclair, CA 91763

Moreno Valley Fit Lite
23750 Alessandro Blvd
Moreno Valley, CA 92553

Palmdale West
1335 Rancho Vista Blvd
Palmdale, CA 93551

Pasadena
465 North Halstead Street
Pasadena, CA 91107

Simi Valley-Tapo Active Dry
 2350 Tapo Street
Simi Valley, CA 93063

South Hills Plaza Active
1422 Azusa Avenue
West Covina, CA 91791

The Promenade Super Sport
1417 Second Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Victorville
16200 Bear Valley Road
Victorville, CA 92395

In addition, 24 Hour Fitness also announced the closure of seven gyms in Orange County, including closures of Irvine Spectrum Sport, Costa Mesa and Laguna Hills locations.

For a full list of 24 Hour Fitness closures, click here.

