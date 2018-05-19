Spectators from around the world flocked to Windsor the weekend of Saturday, May 19, 2018 to catch a glimpse of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they married in the biggest wedding of the year.



Now pronounced as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the pair said "I do" in a grand ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.



Dedicated fans of the royal family began to camp outside the castle a week before the nuptial and the area was celebrating the couple's love through the big day.



NBC4's Robert Kovacik and photographer Jorge Diaz reported on the exciting event live from the scene.