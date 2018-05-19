 Photos: Countdown to Royal Wedding at Windsor Castle - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Royal Wedding
logo_la_2x
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The latest news on the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Photos: Countdown to Royal Wedding at Windsor Castle

By Karla Rendon

15 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Spectators from around the world flocked to Windsor the weekend of Saturday, May 19, 2018 to catch a glimpse of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they married in the biggest wedding of the year.

Now pronounced as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the pair said "I do" in a grand ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Dedicated fans of the royal family began to camp outside the castle a week before the nuptial and the area was celebrating the couple's love through the big day.

NBC4's Robert Kovacik and photographer Jorge Diaz reported on the exciting event live from the scene.
More Photo Galleries
Musician's Los Feliz Mansion - Former Russian Consulate - On Sale for $26 Million
Best Moments of the Royal Wedding
Connect With Us
AdChoices