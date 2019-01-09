Denny's Now Rocking a Special SoCal-Specific Menu

Ordering a Grand Slam at Denny's? Or any of the other Slams, if your appetite and cravings have you thinking in a slightly different but still Slam-centered direction? It happens daily at the nationwide and around-the planet restaurant chain, which has its earliest roots right here in Lakewood. But what if you were to tell your Denny's-dining pal in the Midwest, or the UK, that you were sinking your fork into dishes only available in Southern California?



Brag away, Denny's devotees, for that's going on now, through August. But the line-up of locally inspired meals on the new "LA Favorites" menu isn't just, well, about the food, which "... highlights regional SoCal flavors with bold and fresh ingredients." There are also "... healthy tips brought to you by basketball legend Earvin 'Magic' Johnson" found in the listing for each dish.



These limited-time offerings are indeed exclusive to our region, so take a look now at some of the LA-only eats popping up at your local Denny's. And, for sure: The traditional Denny's menu remains available, throughout Southern California.