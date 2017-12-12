Devotees Celebrate the Appearance of the Virgin of Guadalupe

The Virgin of Guadalupe is an image venerated by millions of people in Latin America, especially Mexico, as it is believed that it was on the hill of Tepeyac, in Mexico City, where she appeared to Juan Diego.



It was December 12, 1531 when the Virgin of Guadalupe appeared to Juan Diego on the hill, which is now a suburb of Mexico.

According to the story, Juan Diego saw her at the top of the hill, and she asked that a temple be built in her name. When Juan Diego brought the request to a bishop, the bishop demanded a sign of the apparition before building the temple.

The belief is that Juan Diego returned to the hill, but took another route because his uncle was very sick. Again, the apparition of the Virgin of Guadalupe appeared to him and told him to go to the top of the hill where he would find roses. The roses were the sign that he should take to the bishop.

Juan Diego collected the roses in his tilmátli, or cloak. When he opened his cloak, the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe appeared in the roses. She was proclaimed as the patron of Latin America ​​by Pope Pius X in 1910.

To pay homage to the Virgin, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles held the 86th procession to the Virgen Morena on December 3.

The procession began at the corner of César Chávez Avenue and Ford, and ended at the East Los Angeles College stadium, located at 1301 César Chávez in Monterrey Park.

This year, the oldest religious procession and celebration in Los Angeles took the theme "Our Lady of Guadalupe: Encounter with Jesus".

Dancers, floats decorated by Catholic schools, parochial groups from different communities, and mariachi music were part of this tradition.



