As it Happened: France Knocks Out Argentina

Lionel Messi's Argentina waved goodbye to Russia following a back-and-forth, 4-3 loss to France in the World Cup.



The French side took the early lead after Antoine Griezman converted from the spot following a clumsy challenge on teammate Kylian Mbappé by Argentina's Marcos Rojo.



It was always going to be an uphill task for an Argentina side with a more-than-shaky defense and subpar midfield, but Angel DiMaria brought his team back to life with a thunderous strike from outside the box to level things at 1-1 shortly before the end of the first half.



Argentina once again shocked France (and possibly even themselves) when they took the 2-1 lead just after halftime thanks to Gabriel Mercado, who deflected a Messi shot into the back of the net.



But the shaky defense once again caught up to the South Americans as France scored three goals in the space of just 11 minutes, with Benjamin Pavard equalizing and Mbappé scoring twice to flip the score to 4-2.



Sergio Aguero converted Messi's beautiful cross in added time to add drama to the final minutes, but France hung on as Messi and Co. bowed out of the World Cup.