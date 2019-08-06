LA Haunted Hayride to Undergo a Thematic Refresh

Crunch, crunch, crunching over leaves, grass, and rocks while strolling into a pocket of Griffith Park after nightfall? It's become a tradition for many Halloween fans around the time that autumn arrives in Los Angeles. Those fans are there to experience LA Haunted Hayride, an attraction that, yes, involves hay and a cadre of creepy characters. There are some other interesting elements, too, to the fanciful fun, like mazes and photo opps. But that's all changing up, theme-wise, in 2019.



For the frightful scary-fun festival is getting a fresh and unifying theme, one that involves a trip into a terrifying town called Midnight Falls. The year? It's 1985, so be prepared for any retro details that might arise. The vibe? Everything at LA Haunted Hayride, including the hayride, will be woven into the Midnight Falls milieu. Get an early peek at what you can expect at this knee-quaking redo of a autumn-eeky favorite. Tickets? Those go on sale Aug. 9 at 10 in the morning.