Major Hip-Hop Photo Exhibit Opens in Century City

A tale told of a remarkable run in music, art, and ideas, complete with images that help further fill out the story? That can be difficult to find, whatever genre you happen to adore. But devotees of hip-hop found such comprehensive, photograph-based timeline in Vikki Tobak's 2018 book "CONTACT HIGH: A Visual History of Hip-Hop," which honored "... the photographers who have played a critical role in bringing hip-hop's visual culture to the global stage."



Now the acclaimed book has transformed into an exhibit produced in partnership with United Photo Industries, "Contact High" will be on view at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City from April 26 through Aug. 18.



In addition to spectacular line-up of snapshots, visitors can expect to experience "... rare videos, memorabilia, and music," pieces that will "... demonstrate how the documentation of a cultural phenomenon impacts not just music, but politics and social movements around the world." Scroll on for just a few of the iconic images set to appear in the multi-month show.