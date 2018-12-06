The second round of a fall storm doused Southern California with rain and snow on Thursday, causing major flooding, mudslides and road closures.
Drivers in the Burbank area were forced to evacuate their vehicles near the Hollywood Burbank Airport after heavy rain caused widespread street flooding.
Nearby at Burbank Airport, a Southwest Airlines jetliner slid off the end of the runway while landing, but no one was hurt.
And mudslides in Malibu -- an area recently scorched by the deadly Woolsey Fire -- prompted a full closure of Pacific Coast Highway between Las Posas Road in Ventura County and Decker Canyon Road in Los Angeles County.
