Take an Early Look at Destination Crenshaw

Detailed renderings for art-cool, community-amazing projects can offer a periscope of sorts, one that peers a couple of years into the future to a fresh destination that's going to be as major as major gets. And that's a perfect word for Destination Crenshaw, "a 1.3-mile art and culture experience celebrating Black Los Angeles under development along Crenshaw Boulevard." And the major project is already building major buzz, a full 18 months out from its debut (so look to the spring of 2020, with construction to begin in the early part of 2019).



Perkins + Will, the acclaimed design team behind the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African American History, is creating the stylish and sizable setting, which will include places for art displays, pocket parks, a community amphitheater, viewing decks, and more. Hundreds of trees, too, will help shade Destination Crenshaw, making it a place for visitors to stroll, picnic, see art, or just savor the day.



What's being hailed as a "linear outdoor museum" will "flank the the new Crenshaw/Los Angeles Airport (LAX) Metro Line," stretching from 48th Street to 60th Street. Take a look now at the renderings of a dazzling development that's sure to make a major splash in the first half of 2020.