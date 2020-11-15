Holiday Happenings Are on a Roll Around SoCal

By Alysia Gray Painter

For sure and absolutely, the yuletide season of 2020 will forever be remembered as being quite different, if "quite" can truly go far enough.

But "different" doesn't mean that bulbs won't shine, trees won't twinkle, and families won't find festive cheer.

Much of that festive cheer will be found in pop-up drive-thrus, and at drive-in theaters, and the occasional open-air garden experience, too.

Please note the safety guidelines for any place you visit, and keep in mind that tickets sold out quickly for many Halloween-themed drive-thrus.

Seeking a sparkly expression of the season? It is out there, even if it has changed a bit, all to keep visitors safe and cheerful. See Christmas cuteness out a car window, or along a nature path, during this definitely different but still meaningfully sweet holiday time.

Spin by a host of storybook scenes at the Fairplex in Pomona, and enjoy elvish delights, at "The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey," a new drive-thru experience.
Descanso Gardens
Descanso Gardens is honoring the season in a serene way in 2020, with nature-sweet decorations and peace-pretty walks. "Enchanted Forest of Light" is cancelled, but fans of the airy garden can enjoy "Reflections at Descanso" each day through Jan. 3, 2021.
Nights of Lights OC
Illuminated wonders meets auto-based joy at Night of Lights OC, the new offering from the team behind Winter Fest OC. Stay in your car and roll by oodles of bulbs and pretty displays at the OC Fair & Event Center from Dec. 3, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021.
Downtown Santa Monica
There's no ice rink this year, but Downtown Santa Monica is delivering a few festive touches, like twinkly decorations and a large menorah. Art installations, too, can be found on self-guided walks around Third Street Promenade.
Jose Luis Pelaez
Holograms, projections full of bright hues, and "over one million dazzling LED lights" will fill "Holidays in Your Car" with fa and la and la. Find it first in Ventura, starting on Nov. 22, then in Del Mar in early December.
Knott's Berry Farm
The rides of Knott's Berry Farm remain temporarily closed, but the Buena Park theme park will present a foodie to-do that's all about holiday-themed bites and sips. Capacity will be limited at the open-air event, so dates will sell out.
South Coast Botanic Garden
Stroll by a caboodle of colorful lights, after the sun goes down, at South Coast Botanic Garden. An "artistically curated soundtrack" will give GLOW an extra dose of seasonal sweetness. Where to go? The Palos Verde Peninsula, but do book your ticket in advance (and get to know the destination's safety policies).
Rooftop Cinema Club
Rooftop Cinema Club will call upon Santa Monica Airport for a drive-in, one that will feature several Christmas classics (think "Elf" and other goodies). Should you decorate your auto for the holiday nights? Does Buddy the Elf love syrup?

