Holiday Happenings Are on a Roll Around SoCal

For sure and absolutely, the yuletide season of 2020 will forever be remembered as being quite different, if "quite" can truly go far enough.

But "different" doesn't mean that bulbs won't shine, trees won't twinkle, and families won't find festive cheer.

Much of that festive cheer will be found in pop-up drive-thrus, and at drive-in theaters, and the occasional open-air garden experience, too.

Please note the safety guidelines for any place you visit, and keep in mind that tickets sold out quickly for many Halloween-themed drive-thrus.

Seeking a sparkly expression of the season? It is out there, even if it has changed a bit, all to keep visitors safe and cheerful. See Christmas cuteness out a car window, or along a nature path, during this definitely different but still meaningfully sweet holiday time.