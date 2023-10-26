Things to do this weekend: Día de los Muertos celebration at Hollywood Forever

What to Know Hollywood Forever presents Día de los Muertos on Saturday, Oct. 28

Día de los Muertos festivities will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and an advance ticket is $35; Noche de los Muertos begins at 5 p.m. and concludes at midnight and advance admission is $60

Folklorico performances, Azteca dance, kids mariachi (daytime), and several other activities fill the schedule

Hollywood Forever presents Día de los Muertos: The calacas will be at joyful play on Saturday, Oct. 28 when this venerable celebration returns, bringing ballet folklorico, centuries-old Azteca dances, a chance for children to make seasonal crafts, DJ music, exquisite altars, and a memory-filled meet-up, one that elegantly moves just beyond the veil and back again. The daytime and nighttime events are separately ticketed and different activities are offered; check the full roster in advance. These treasured festivities will mark their 25th anniversary in 2024.

ArroyoFest: Seven miles of the Arroyo Seco Parkway will close to vehicles on Sunday morning, Oct. 29. Everyone is invited to enjoy the open-streets spectacular for free; "people-powered transportation" is the theme (so bikes, skateboards, and so forth are a-ok). There are Metro stations nearby, and hubs offering art-focused fun, tunes, and, just maybe, sightings of Gabe the Sasquatch, the 626 Golden Streets mascot. This is happening from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., so arrive early (Mission Street in South Pasadena will stay closed to cars from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party: Costumes so creative you feel instant inspiration, a spirited scene, great restaurants all around, and the beauty of Little Tokyo? This outdoor affair has become a must-do for people who love a festive outdoor scene just ahead of the holiday. Be there (and be 21+) on the evening of Oct. 28 (do RSVP, if you please). If you've got kids and are looking for an earlier event, perhaps before visiting nearby Boonion Station, there's a scavenger hunt, sweet.

Fishy Fest: There are so many terrific places to trick-or-treat in town, from your neighborhood to local malls and business districts to, oh yes, the Santa Monica Pier. This charming celebration will put the focus on ocean-focused learning and Halloween fun and sweet: Heal the Bay is helming the splashy happening at Heal the Bay Aquarium. The trick-or-treat event is only on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 29, keep in mind, but there are aquarium activities all weekend.

Boonion Station: More kid-cool outings are afoot, with Union Station in the train-tastic, Halloween-loving swing. This free festival — it is a one-day-only kind of thing, on Saturday, Oct. 28 — has trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, craft-making fun, and more ghoulish good times. But here's something important: You'll need to RSVP in advance. Where to do that? Why on the Boonion Station page, of course.

Two tail-wagging Howl'oweens: So many spots around Southern California will invite your furry one along for the not-too-frightful fun, but there are two bigger barker bashes coming up. The Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista is the rollicking spot to celebrate Howl'oween, a daytime to-do on Oct. 28, complete with a hay maze for pups, while the famous Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade struts down the red carpet in Long Beach on Oct. 29.