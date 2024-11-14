Things to do this weekend: The Natural History Museum's new wing takes flight

What to Know NHM Commons, the new Natural History Museum wing, opens Nov. 17

Gnatalie the Green Dino will be a striking centerpiece inside the spacious structure

Free Opening Day festivities; visitors seeking the "full festival experience" and additional museum activities may purchase a ticket on the site

NHM Commons opens: A new Natural History Museum, years in the making, will have its dino-riffic debut Nov. 17. Gnatalie the Green Dino — celadonite deposits give the sizable skeleton its unusual hue — will finally be on view, as well as other incredible treasures like Barbara Carrasco's 80-foot mural "L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective." The Nov. 17 fun is free, but a ticket will be required for "the full festival experience" and additional museum offerings.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens: The fairytale-tastic flume ride makes an ebullient official debut Nov. 15 at Disneyland Park in Anaheim; sweet songs, characters from the hit animated film, and other surprises await (nearby shops are opening, too). All of the seasonal fun and foods also will kickily kick off Nov. 15, with decorations, shows, and other gifts of the season filling the Disneyland Resort.

"Night Games" levels up: Describing the most excellent and utterly awesome opportunity to try out the independent games of tomorrow, for free, under the stars at the Music Center? We'll call "Night Games" a big "achievement unlocked" kind of moment. Head to the Jerry Moss Plaza on Nov. 15 and 16 to try out all sorts of indie games, from digital to tabletop; IndieCade is operating the joystick of this popular event.

Holiday happenings are here: Several seasonal events and experiences, including multi-week whimsies, will begin to glimmer in the days just ahead. "Enchanted Forest of Light" opens at Descanso Gardens on Nov. 17, "LA Zoo Lights" casts an illuminated spell starting Nov. 15, the Bob Baker Marionette Theater's "Holiday on Strings" kicks off in Highland Park, and SkyPark at Santa's Village brings the mountain-high ho-ho-happiness beginning Nov. 14 (check weather closures before heading to the Lake Arrowhead-close attraction).

Happy 10th anniversary, Discovery Cube Los Angeles: Southern California is home to several splendid science centers, including this Sylmar-based educational gem. To honor its first decade, Discovery Cube LA is offering $10 admission through Nov. 17 (buy your ticket online with the code 10YEARS). Note that this discount code is good at the Los Angeles location, not Discovery Cube Orange County. There are lots of cool exhibits to check out; preview them now.