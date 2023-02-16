Things to Do This Weekend: Super Nintendo World Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood

What to Know Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 17, 2023

The immersive land includes Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, the Toadstool Cafe, and the 1-Up Factory

Power-Up Bands, available for purchase, give visitors additional ways to interact with the Mushroom Kingdom

Super Nintendo World opens: Merrily moving through the remarkable realm of the Mushroom Kingdom is something that "Super Mario" fans have done for decades by engaging with their favorite games. Now, Mario mavens can visit the whimsical world at Universal Studios Hollywood, where a new immserive land devoted to Princess Peach, Yoshi, Luigi, and other favorites is opening on Feb. 17. A fresh attraction, a cute cafe, and Power-Up bands add to the excitement at the first Super Nintendo World to open in the United States.

LA Chinatown Firecracker: Dressing up your pooch for the PAW'er Dog Walk, running several kilometers, visiting a vibrant expo, or beholding the incredible sight (and sound) of 100,000 firecrackers in full fizz? You can do all of that, or rather the events that interest you, at this venerable favorite, a weekend-long Lunar New Year celebration. Chinatown Plaza is the celebratory hub, and there's plenty to consider before you go, like what events you'd like to join. Lion dancers? Sweet: This beautiful tradition will also play a significant role in the happening.

Los Angeles Art Show: A caboodle of scintillating contemporary pieces has gone on vivacious view at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with photography, painting, sculpture, and more. Galleries specializing in modern art are behind the dazzling displays, which fill the center's spacious West Hall. Taking in a gallerist talk? That's possible, as is hobnobbing with artists and other fans of forward-looking creative efforts, the sort of spectacular pieces that stand at art's leading edge. A one-day ticket is $30.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Mardi Gras Weekend: True, Fat Tuesday is on a Tuesday, as the name has long suggested, but at the Original Farmers Market? The tossing of beads, trotting of pups, and playing of accordions always begins a few days early. Which all means that the clocktower'd landmark at Third & Fairfax is ready to roll with the good times on Feb. 18 and 19. A costumed canine parade, zydeco music, New Orleans-inspired crafts, beignets, and holiday decorations are part of the dance-ready to-do. Oh yes: The public market will celebrate on the night of Feb. 21, too.

Modernism Week opens: 'Tis the sunny season for people to make for the desert resorts, and while the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is still a couple of months out, there is an 11-day spectacular devoted to mid-century design coming right up. Bus tours, house peeks, snazzy soirées, and loads of pool-adjacent larks will add plenty of panache to the city-big event. Oh, and that city? It's Palm Springs, of course, the well-known hub for all things mid-century. Tickets are still available for some of the events, so do scroll before you roll.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.