Things to do this weekend: The free LA County Holiday Celebration shines in DTLA

What to Know 64th Annual Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration

Sunday, Dec. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (also streaming at pbssocal.org)

Free; dance and music troupes from around the region will perform

64th Annual Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration: If you want to talk treasured cultural traditions in Southern California, this Christmas Eve festivity, which will shimmer at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in DTLA, its longtime home, is a major and marvelous player. Dance troupes, singing groups, and energetic performers from across the region, including Mariachi Divas, Mostly Kosher, and the Reverb Tap Company, are on the 2023 roster. It's free to see from 3 to 6 p.m. and will stream live on pbssocal.org. The giver of this great gift? Why, it's the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, of course.

Las Posadas: We're approaching the final and festive conclusion of this free multi-night happening, which began at Olvera Street on Dec. 16 (as it does each year). The community gathering puts the poignant focus on Mary and Joseph and the search for an inn. Music, treats, and a piñata for the kids before the procession begins are part of the joyful and moving tradition. Las Posadas is taking place nightly at the historic district through Dec. 24.

Holiday Lights: Neighborhoods across Southern California are aglow, with inflatable snowmen, rooftop reindeer, and Grinchy scenes adding illuminated oomph to our December evenings. One of the best-known bulb-centered spectaculars has been glimmering for over a century: It's Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena, and it is free to see nightly through Jan. 7. Other lights-centered larks around town will gleam in the days ahead though some are taking Dec. 24 and 25 off (so do check ahead): Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens, Lightscape at LA Arboretum, and Astra Lumina at South Coast Botanic Garden.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Aquarium Holidays: While the ocean is vast and deep and seemingly stretches on forever, the holiday season does not. Merry doings are nearing their 2023 end, but this ocean-strong spot is keeping the festive scene bubbly through Dec. 23. That means you may spy Santa Diver in the capacious Honda Blue Cavern or encounter a "snowfall" in the Great Hall. Whatever you savor, sea lovers, this is a terrific outing for your visiting relatives (especially if they live in an ocean-less location). The holiday fun is included with your aquarium admission or membership.

Ovation Hollywood: If you're seeking free tunes and cheery chances to meet adorable characters, from the Drummer Boy to Santa's Head Elf, pop by this Tinseltown destination in the days to come. There are live performances by carolers and music groups and other diversions that boast the sweetness of the season. Best check the schedule on the shopping center's site to make sure you time your visit with all that you'd like to enjoy.