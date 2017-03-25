An estimated 2,000 people people gathered in Huntington Beach Saturday for a "Make America Great Again" march and rally that turned violent.

A female march organizer got caught in the middle of a fight when a group of protesters clashed with Trump supporters. She was thrown to the ground after a man covering his face pepper sprayed the crowd.

Officials said there was a "disagreement of beliefs" that resulted in six arrests, some of which were for the "illegal use of pepper spray."

The march along Pacific Coast Highway at Bolsa Chica State Beach was one of dozens planned across the country. It was originally planned at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa, but officials there decided to close down for the weekend, fearing a potential clash between participants and anti-Trump protesters.