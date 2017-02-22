Remembering Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer

The Whittier Police Department and greater Whittier community has continued to mourn a veteran police officer who was allegedly killed. by a suspected gang member who was recently released from prison and linked to a homicide earlier in the day. Officer Keith Boyerwas a 25-year veteran of the force, a close friend of the Whittier police chief, and a drummer for a classic rock tribute band. Whittier officers and residents brought candles and flowers to a memorial outside the police department in his honor, and paid their respects to the slain officer as the procession carrying his body made its way to Rose Hills Memorial Park & Mortuaries on Tuesday afternoon.