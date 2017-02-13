When Lila Javan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2010, "it was Earth-shattering," she said. But within six months of finishing her treatment, she ran the Los Angeles marathon. After she was diagnosed the second time, she set her sights a little higher — the highest mountain in Africa, in fact.

Last month, Javan, her friends, and even her oncology doctor climbed the mountain and raised thousands of dollars for cancer research with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society along the way.

"Climbing Kili, you don't do it alone. You go with a whole group of porters and support staff," Javan said. "With cancer, you can't do it alone. You have to go with your doctors, and have your family with you."

A Venice-based filmmaker and self-described adventure seeker, Javan had planned the trip to Mt. Kilimanjaro before her second diagnosis. A friend gave her a poster of the mountain as motivational decor for her hospital room at UCLA. She knew how worn her body would be from the chemotherapy — when she finished the first round of treatment, she could barely walk from her couch to her bathroom.

"The trip is not canceled; it's just postponed," she vowed.

Javan's solo trip quickly became a group trip with a much greater mission with the goal of eventually raising $1 million for cancer research. She said she personally raised $26,000 and her climbing group raised $120,000. Other cancer survivors and supporters who have followed in Javan's footsteps with their own climbs have brought the total up to $270,000 already.

"It's amazing how you can turn this bucket list travel experience into something that is really fulfilling and does have an impact in the world," she said. Photos of her journey: