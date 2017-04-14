Virtual reality will take over Los Angeles this weekend as the VRLA Expo brings in all of the industry’s up-and-coming technology to the L.A. Convention Center. The two-day event happening from April 14 to 15 is set up for anyone looking to have an immersive experience with VR and augmented reality.

Big companies such as Facebook's Oculus and startups will be presenting their latest in gear and content at the exhibit hall, but there will also be educational sessions about the industry. Some of the VR exhibits include becoming an alien, feeling objects in the air and a mixed reality egg hunt. Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, who co-founded the VR studio Squanchtendo last year, and Unity CEO John Riccitiello are two of this year's keynote speakers.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Prices for passes range from $30 to $299.

Here’s a glimpse at what can be expected at VRLA this year: