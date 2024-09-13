Live updates: Southern California wildfires

What to Know Three major wildfires are burning in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

One of the fires, the Line Fire in San Bernardino County, is considered a case of arson.

Some evacuation warnings have been lifted as temperatures cool and firefighters increase containment lines.

Firefighters are gaining ground on three major wildfires that have forced evacuations, destroyed homes and burned tens of thousands of acres in early September.

See live updates on the Airport, Line, Bridge and other wildfires.