Photos: Los Angeles Angels Debut New Menu for 2019 Baseball Season

By Whitney Irick and Vikki Vargas

When the Los Angeles Angels take the field Thursday for their home opener versus the Texas Rangers there will be a cornucopia of new food to go along with the stadium staples like hot dogs and nachos.

The team's Executive Chef Robert Biebrich is Michelin trained, has worked at five-star hotels and says he wants to bring that caliber of food to the Anaheim stadium.

From homemade desserts to gourmet tacos, there's something for every baseball fan. If those dishes don't sound like a home run to you, there's always the traditional Big "A" burger for around $14.

Of course, you'll need some suds to wash that down. Draft beer sells for $15. Want to go higher class? There are some IPA's available from Saint Archer.

Biebrich told NBC4 that the Angels themselves provide some inspiration for a menu that changes monthly. Throughout the month of April, fans can enjoy beef tacos, fried tamales and more.

Crews are prepping the field for Thursday's 7 p.m. home opener. The cooks meanwhile are hoping they can fill the seats with hungry baseball fans.

Take a look below at some of the new dishes being offered this season at Angel Stadium.
