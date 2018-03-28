Hunt for 80,000 Easter Eggs at the Pasadena Spring Festival

The largest egg search in Southern California will take place this Saturday, March 31 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
More than 6,000 people are expected to hunt for more than 80,000 Easter eggs at the annual Spring Festival. This is the fourth year it has been held at the Rose Bowl.
The free event will host three egg hunts for children up to 12 years old. The first search will begin at 11:30 a.m., the second at 12:45 p.m. and the last one at 2 p.m., but all searches will be the same. No registration is required.
The festival will also feature various activities for the family, including games, special presentations for children, music, a puppet show, crafts, face painting, and food sales.
Free transportation to and from the festival will also be offered on buses on the Pasadena 51 transit route between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information about bus routes click here. There will be also be free parking in Lot F for those who decide to drive.
Scroll through some images of last year’s Spring Festival.