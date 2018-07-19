Dozens of Demonstrators Rally in Support of Maxine Waters

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in front of the Los Angeles office of Rep. Maxine Waters on Thursday to counter a planned protest by the Oath Keepers group against the congresswoman.



Community members and activists shouted "black power" and held signs after the Oath Keepers, which the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as, "one of the largest radical antigovernment groups in the U.S," made up of current or former police officers or members of the military, planned to demonstrate in front of "protest terrorist inciter" Waters' office.



The Oath Keepers, however, never arrived.



The mostly peaceful demonstration was interrupted by two skirmishes. One white man, who claimed to have a black wife and children and said he showed up to get information about what the demonstrators were doing, was chased away as one demonstrator, who identified himself as "Brother Kesh," harried him. The man had to be escorted to his vehicle by other protesters as Kesh and others swarmed him, Kesh claiming that the man was trying to "infiltrate" the protest on behalf of the Oath Keepers.



At another point, a pickup truck being driven by two white men and flying a large American flag drove up in front of Waters' office, again inciting a reaction by some of the protesters.



Protesters surrounded the vehicle and at least one climbed onto the bed of the pickup, grabbing the flag. While one demonstrator, Mark Bacon, tried to wrestle the flag back and pleaded for others to not damage it, other protesters grabbed the flag from him, doused it in lighter fluid, and set it afire.