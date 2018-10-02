Eye Disney Hall's Dazzling Pop-up Projections

Strolling along one of DTLA's main thoroughfares after sunset? It isn't unusual to encounter interesting illumination, whether that's the pretty hue of lighting found alongside building, or an outdoor artwork, or even holiday bulbs near the end of the year. But if you find yourself standing at the corner of 1st Street and Grand Avenue in the evening, through Saturday, Oct. 6, you'll likely cast your gaze upon Frank Gehry's curvy silver wonderbuilding, the structure sitting at the intersection's southwest corner.



For Walt Disney Concert Hall is serving as the stately backdrop for "WDCH Dreams," an after-dark projection event, one that's turning the building's soft lines into an over-sized screen in honor of the LA Phil's big 100th anniversary. The artist behind this shimmery show? Refik Anadol. Happening inside, at the very same time? A companion installation by the artist, which may be found in the hall's Ira Gershwin gallery.



The cost to behold this shimmery experience? Totally free, but see it soon; it wraps a half hour before midnight on the first Saturday in October.